The Spring Fest 2017 is the 58th edition of the festival and will be held from January 20 to 22, 2017.

This year, the Spring Fest is conducting ‘Hitch Hike’, the nationwide prelims for one of its flagship events ‘Wildfire’, in December in major cities all over India.

The Spring Fest, IIT-Kharagpur conducts a multitude of events encompassing nine genres and more than 90 events which are contested amongst the best in India, said a press release.