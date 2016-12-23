|
Pratima Pandey Award to Chandra Kro
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Dec 22 - Folk culture activist Chandra Singh Kro of Karbi Anglong has been chosen for the Pratima Barua Pandey Memorial Award, 2016 for his contributions towards promoting and preserving the folk culture of Assam.
The annual award has been instituted by the All Assam Students’ Union in memory of the Goalpariya Lokageet exponent. The award is given at a programme organised every year on December 27, the death anniversary of Pratima Barua Pandey near her life-size statue at Chandmari.