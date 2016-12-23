NDRF cleanliness drive at Umananda Temple

Staff Reporter



SK Sastri, commandant of the battalion along with 112 NDRF personnel including four officers, 12 SDRF personnel, eight police personnel and also the Deputy Commissioner and the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro participated in the programme. During the campaign the NDRF personnel cleaned the temple premises, disposed of the garbage and also sanitised the temple surroundings. The battalion is deployed at Patgaon to render its services to people in the wake of any disaster in any part of the country, especially in the Northeast.