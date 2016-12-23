|
NDRF cleanliness drive at Umananda Temple
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Dec 22 - The first battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) today carried out a Swachata Abhiyan by cleaning and launching a sanitation campaign at the Umananda Temple under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in coordination with the Kamrup Metro district administration.
SK Sastri, commandant of the battalion along with 112 NDRF personnel including four officers, 12 SDRF personnel, eight police personnel and also the Deputy Commissioner and the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro participated in the programme. During the campaign the NDRF personnel cleaned the temple premises, disposed of the garbage and also sanitised the temple surroundings. The battalion is deployed at Patgaon to render its services to people in the wake of any disaster in any part of the country, especially in the Northeast.