According to sources, the Home Minister is scheduled to attend a function organised by a leading media group. He will then attend a function organised by the State party unit at Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is going to be present in both the functions.

Sources said that though it is not on the Home Minister’s itinerary, Singh is likely to meet top officials of the Central agencies and security officials of the State Government to review the internal security situation.

The State BJP leadership is also anxious about the impact of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, given the all-round criticism it has faced in Assam. The Chief Minister may hold a closed-door meeting, said sources.

The growing belligerence of ULFA(I) faction and NSCN(K), besides the stalled talks with the pro-talk faction of ULFA, are also likely to be discussed, said sources.

On November 20, at least three Army jawans were killed and three others were seriously injured in an ambush carried out by a joint group of ULFA and NSCN(K) near Digboi town in Tinsukia district. The jawans were from 15 Kumaon Regiment.

In a similar ambush in Wakka, Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, on December 3, an Assam Rifles soldier was killed and nine others were injured. The convoy of the Assam Rifles was suspected to have been ambushed by NSCN(K) and ULFA(I) militants.