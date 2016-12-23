The release quoted the Chief Minister as saying, “This has been a long felt need of the people living in the flood-prone areas to repair the embankments, which act as a protection to them against surging flood.” He called upon people to tag along with the Deputy Commissioners to oversee the repairing works.

This direction came in a meeting held at the conference room of the Chief Minister’s Office here today.

Sonowal also directed the Water Resources Department to use its technical knowhow to revamp the embankments under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Moreover, the repair work of an embankment which is predominantly used as a road in Dibrugarh district, should be completed by January, Sonowal said. The meeting also assessed the condition of the five dykes that are in critical condition and decided to earmark Rs 50 crore for their protection.

The Chief Minister also directed senior officers to undertake inspection and ensure quality of the repair work.