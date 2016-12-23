Highly placed sources said that the bridge, after suffering a series of delays, is unlikely to be commissioned on June 2017 as assured by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in the Parliament. The estimated project cost, originally pegged at Rs 1,767 crore, has gone up to Rs 4,996 crore.

Sources said the project is expected to be opened to traffic in March 2018. At 4.9 km, the bridge will be the longest in India carrying both rail and road connections. The bridge will have 39 spans of 125 metres each and two spans of 32.75 metres each, and, for the first time for a bridge under the Indian Railway, completely welded girders have been adopted. Twenty-one spans have so far been launched for the Bogibeel Bridge.

The design features an upper deck with three traffic lanes for road vehicles as well as a lower deck carrying twin rail lines, the official said.

A feature of the project is that the width of the Brahmaputra river had to be narrowed by around 5 km on either side using bunds to allow the construction of the bridge. These bunds have been carefully designed so as to lower the impact of erosion on the supports for the bridge structure. The design of the bunds also ensures that the river does not change its course. During the rainy season, water flow rates can be high, which could otherwise result in erosion or the river changing its course, a railway official involved with the project said.

The postponing of the date of commissioning is likely to come as a setback for Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain, who, soon after inspecting the project, had declared that the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge is scheduled for commissioning in December 2017.

The bridge has been under construction for 14 years and been a source of embarrassment for the Railways.