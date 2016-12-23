

Trained elephants being pressed into service to clear encroached land in the Manas National Park on Thursday.

Assam Police and CRPF personnel, additional forest staff and officials from the district administration took part in the drive, in which elephants, JCB machines and tractors were pressed into service.

Field Director of the Park, Hirendra Kumar Sarma, said that the eviction drive went off smoothly as the encroachers had been served notice in advance and there was no resistance from them.