Manas eviction drive clears 16,000 hectares
Correspondent
JALAH, Dec 22 - An eviction drive was carried out inside Manas National Park in Baksa district today, during which around 600 temporary sheds were demolished at the Bhuyapara range of the Park, clearing 16,000 hectares of encroached land.
Trained elephants being pressed into service to clear encroached land in the Manas National Park on Thursday. – UB Photos
Assam Police and CRPF personnel, additional forest staff and officials from the district administration took part in the drive, in which elephants, JCB machines and tractors were pressed into service.
Field Director of the Park, Hirendra Kumar Sarma, said that the eviction drive went off smoothly as the encroachers had been served notice in advance and there was no resistance from them.