The duo – Abbas Ali Ahmed and Syed Musaraf Hussain – are the senior administrative assistants in the establishment department of the APSC. Both the accused were summoned for questioning, after which they were arrested.

According to submissions made by the investigating agency, both Ahmed and Hussain acted for other arrested accused and also handled the answer-scripts of candidates seeking jobs through unfair means.

The duo was later produced in the Court of Special Judge, Assam, which remanded them to 14 days’ police custody.

Police sought maximum days of custody pleading that it was necessary to question them and corroborate it with other accused who are already in custody.

On being asked, Additional Public Prosecutor Nayan Kumar Das, appointed recently to assist special public prosecutor BK Mahajan, said that this was the only case in Assam wherein the maximum period of police custody of 14 days had been granted to all the arrested accused by the court as provided by the Court of Criminal Procedure.

So far, eight persons have been arrested by the investigation agency in connection with the case while four others are still at large.