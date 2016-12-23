The workshop was jointly organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, and the Transport Department, Government of Assam.

The Minister informed that the second bridge over the Brahmaputra at Saraighat would be inaugurated by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on January 1, 2017, while the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the forthcoming Rongali Bihu.

He also mentioned that new bridges would be constructed over the Brahmaputra connecting Phulbari-Dhubri, Kuruwa-Guwahati, Jorhat-Majuli, Majuli-Lakhimpur and Sivasagar-Dhakuakhana.

Attending the programme as chief guest, the Transport Minister stated that, “Around 7,000 people die every year in Assam due to road accidents, which involve factors like road engineering, drunken driving and negligence of traffic rules. As far as road engineering is concerned, PWD (Roads), State Highways (SH), National Highways (NH), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) have identified the ‘black spots’ and efforts are on to rectify and monitor these spots so that accidents are not repeated in these places.”

The Minister apprised that Trauma Centres would be set up across the State to meet the infrastructural needs in times of emergency. One such centre would be operational from February in Nalbari. Till all Trauma Centres are completed, the existing Civil Hospitals would play a dedicated role to meet emergent needs during accidents.

He also called upon the people to dissuade from travelling in the rear ladder and carrier of buses and adhere sincerely to all road safety norms.

He added that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned Rs 1,26,000 crore for development of roads and infrastructure in Assam. The Brahmaputra Express Highway would soon be built on both sides of the river.

He said that the government has undertaken a project for dredging the Brahmaputra at the cost of Rs 30,000 crore as an initiative to develop waterways to Bangladesh and boost industries and commerce in Assam.

“We intend to develop air connectivity through the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), which would connect Guwahati to Jorhat, Jorhat-Dibrugarh, Jorhat-Aizawl, Guwahati-Tezpur, Tezpur-Lakhimpur,” said Patowary.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary (Transport), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Abhay Damle said that 1,46,000 people died due to road accidents in 2015 and called upon all stakeholders to work in right earnest in bringing down road fatalities.

The function was also addressed by Mukesh Sahay, DGP Assam, and Ashutosh Agnihotri, Commissioner and Secretary (Transport).

The Transport Minister later flagged off a cycle and bike rally to generate mass awareness on road safety from the Cotton College premises.