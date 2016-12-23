



Department sources told The Assam Tribune that on the basis of specific information, officers of the Department today conducted a raid in Mahim store, a shop in the Bora Bazar area of Nagaon, owned by Amulya Das, and seized the currency notes.

Sources said that of the notes seized, Rs 2.30 crore were in new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, while the rest of the amount were in Rs 100 notes. The business concern deals in paan masala and other products of the DS group, while it also deals in soap.

IT sources said that though the owner of the shop had claimed that the money was collected from sale proceeds, during checking of the records and balance sheets, it was found that it was not the case and the owners could not explain exactly from where the money had come.

“The explanation given by the businessman was not at all satisfactory and his statements did not corroborate with the documents that he could produce,” sources added.

As Amulya Das told the IT officials that his son Tapan Das was responsible for handling cash, he is being brought to Guwahati for questioning as the Department is planning to conduct a thorough investigation into the seizure of the cash.

It is believed that some bank officials might also be involved, as without the help of anyone from a bank, it would not have been possible for any person to collect such a huge amount of cash in new currency notes.

Sources also said that during preliminary investigation, it was found that the bank accounts of the shop had recorded some unusual transactions in recent times and the matter will also be investigated thoroughly.

It may be mentioned here that the investigation wing of the Income Tax Department has been working overtime since the demonitisation of the old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes and carried out a number of raids in all the states of the region, which led to the recovery of currency notes worth more than Rs 15 crore.

If involvement of any bank official is prima facie established, the cases are referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, and if any money-laundering case is suspected, the same is handed over to the Enforcement Directorate.