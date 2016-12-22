Asaur Rahman, son of Faijul Haque Barbhuiya, who is a resident of North Narayanpur village of Algapir circle in Hailakandi district allegedly posted some abusive comments against the National Anthem in Facebook.

A delegation of BJYM led by Saurav Sarma Mazumdar subsequently met the Principal of Hailakandi SS College and demanded the ouster of Asaur Rahman for abusing the country’s National Anthem. In a memorandum to the Principal, BJYM said that it is clearly a case of ‘anti- Indian activity’ and Asaur should be ousted for this heinous crime.

Significantly, the BJYM on Friday submitted an FIR against Asaur, which has created much sensation among the common people.