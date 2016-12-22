Absconding bank employee arrested

Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Dec 21 - In a significant breakthrough, a police team from Mangaldai PS led by Sub Inspector Hemanta Barua in civil clothes acting on a tip-off nabbed an absconding accountant of Mangaldai Nagar Samabai Bank Ltd, Pranab Kr Kalita (50) from Bharalumukh area of Guwahati. A case ( No. 381-2016) under Section 420 , 406, 409 and 471 IPC has already been registered in Mangaldai PS against the bank accountant allegedly for misappropriation of savings money from the accounts of customers to the tune of nearly 37 lakh by forgery. The accused bank emplyee was hiding ever since the Deputy CEO of the bank Phanindra Saikia had lodged a police complaint some six months back.