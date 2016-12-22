Tributes paid to Sarat Goswami, Abdul Malik

Correspondent

GAURIPUR, Dec 21 - The Gauripur branch Sahitya Sabha in a memorial meeting held on December 19 on the premises of the branch office paid tributes to Sarat Chandra Goswami, the founder secretary of the Asam Sahitya Sabha and Syed Abdul Malik, former president of the Sabha on their death anniversaries. The memorial meeting was presided over by Satyabrat Chakravarty, president of the branch sahitya sabha. Atul Chandra Ray, secretary, explained the purpose of the meeting. A large number of members and advisers of the branch Sabha spoke about the role of Goswami in shaping the Sabha’s destiny in 1917 inspite of his busy duties as an education officer at the time of British rule. A few speakers also highlighted the literary contributions of Syed Abdul Malik, the famous Assamese litterateur and paid floral tributes in their memories.