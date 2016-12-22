Section 144 in Kokrajhar

Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 21 - The Kokrajhar District Magistrate Bibekananda Choudhury has promulgated an order under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more persons, taking out processions, shouting slogans, organising rallies, dharnas, demonstrations in any public places, pillion riding, use of full mask helmets by riders, use of tinted glass in vehicles, use of microphones at outdoor without permission, carrying of explosive substances, weapons and ammunition of any kind along with procurement, storage, sale, purchase and use of crackers or fireworks. However, the prohibition order shall not be applicable to children below 12 years of age, women, senior citizens, Executive Magistrates, police personnel, Army and para-military forces.