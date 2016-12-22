Terming the move to transfer Vishwanathan as CEO of Guwahati Metropolitan Department and Guwahati Smart City and also as the Project Director of AUIIP by the Personnel Department (A) on December 14 as unprecedented, leaders of the students’ bodies said that the Cachar Deputy Commissioner has been working tirelessly for making Cachar a clean district, both in terms of garbage and also curbing corruption. He has also taken stringent measures following the Government norms to free encroached portions of Silchar from the clutches of land mafias, which gave people of the district a huge sigh of relief in the recent past.

“We are all taken aback by the decision to transfer the Deputy Commisioner. The move brought back memories of the transfer of former Deputy Commissioner HM Cairea, who had initiated a similar drive during the mid-80s, but was removed from his duties,” said Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, chief advisor of the association. He made it clear that if the Government fails to cancel the transfer order with immediate effect, they shall stage a massive agitation and expose the unscrupulous elements as well.

It may be mentioned that Barnali Deka, who is currently working as Joint Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department has been named as the new Deputy Commissioner of Cachar.