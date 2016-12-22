The media-persons from both print and electronic alleged that as DFO Suvasish Das is an upright, sincere and honest officer, he has been transferred within nine months due to political pressure. They alleged that in spite of the their request to the Chief Minister through a memorandum a couple of days back, the State government did not pay heed to it.

Meanwhile, AJYCP district president Debo Kanta Gogoi said that AJYCP will stand by Das, who maintained a good relationship with the local people.

Sources at Kaziranga Forest Department said that Das had successfully motivated the frontline staff of the national park, due to which the forest guards had been able to check the poaching activities in Kaziranga recently.