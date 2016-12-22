



Kalita was brought from Delhi to Jorhat by a flight and was subsequently produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate here which remanded him for five days in police custody for investigation, said Jorhat Superintendent of Police Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan.

After detection of a scam in disbursement of public money by a former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jorhat to Prabhat Kalita, former Chairperson of ‘Sadharan Jati Development Council’ and one KC Neog, the Jorhat Police conducted an inquiry, which indicated that a total amount of Rs 93,80,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from a government account between August 2015 and November 2016.

It may be mentioned here that although police arrested the former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jorhat Anjanabh Chaliha on November 12 this year following a formal complaint by Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Virendra Mittal, the main accused Prabhat Kalita was evading arrest for more than 38 days after police started investigation into the case.

Kalita was reportedly taking shelters in small lodges of Chandi Chowk area of Delhi to evade arrest after the case was registered against him under Section 409, 420 and some other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police is, however, yet to nab another official, KC Neog in connection with the case though the inquiry report clearly stated that a sum of Rs 80,05,000 was paid to him fraudulently from the account of the Sadharan Jati Development Council.

“Out of the disbursed amount, Rs 80,05,000 was paid to KC Neog on various dates between August 5, 2015 to March 18, 2016, while an amount of Rs 5 lakh was paid to Prabhat Kalita on November 1, 2016. Some of the cheques with amounts of Rs 75,000, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh were drawn in various branches of the State Bank of India at Tezpur, Nalbari, Mangaldoi, Sipajhar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, etc. The drawn amount in the outside branches was Rs 6,75,000,” the inquiry report had stated.

It may be mentioned that the fund for Sadharan Jati Development Council was deposited by government in the Borpool branch of the SBI in Jorhat, which was operated under the name of ‘Construction Work of Sadharan Jati Dev. Council, Assam’. The former Jorhat ADC Chaliha was authorised by Prabhat Kalita to open the dubious account and be the sole signatory of the bank account without any approval of the Jorhat district administration. The government fund was meant for the developmental activities of the General Castes people of the State.

Even after a year of his transfer from Jorhat, the accused ACS officer helped Prabhat Kalita to draw huge amounts of public money fraudulently from the account of the Sadharan Jati Development Council, the report had claimed.