

NCC cadets welcoming Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the occasion of inauguration of ''National Integration Camp-2016' at the Tezpur Central University campus, on Tuesday. – UB Photos

Purohit was addressing a huge gathering of NCC cadets on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the 12 daylong National Integration Camp from Tuesday at the Tezpur University in his address further stated that morality and character is the base of one’s life. “Character is the ladder of an individual’s success. If one is not morally bold he cannot stand in his life,” he observed adding that the NCC always helps in building the character of an individual thereby being dutiful and punctual in his life.

He also pointed out that everything can be regained in life, but if one loses his moral character he cannot regain it. “Good character is symbol of great personality,” he stated.

Saying that cross-cultural bonding is the route to brotherhood and national integration, he further mentioned that he has seen that in this regard NCC has been playing a major role. Urging all concerned to widen their mental horizons with positive thoughts, the Governor also stated that if we do not go forward breaking the barrier of our thinking we will never be able to become a strong nation. “If we remain separated we will always be the losers. There is no other option than being united. Hence we will have to stand united irrespective of caste and creed and religion,” he said.

In his welcome address, VC, Tezpur University, Prof MK Choudhury urged the NCC cadets to devote themselves to work for the nation.

The programme was attended by Deputy Director General, NCC, NER, group commander, NCC, Brigadier MS Jhodha and Col. Pijush Seth.

It is to be mentioned here that the National Integration Camp held under the aegis of Tezpur based 5 Assam Battalion of NCC is being participated by 600 cadets from across the nation.

Earlier, the Governor took part in a cleanliness drive programme under Swachh Bharat Mission” in the Court Chariali area here wherein addressing the gathering he urged them to keep their surroundings clean. He said, “Nation’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleaned the society’s filth through demonetisation. Now our duty is to keep our mind and soul and our surroundings clean with a positive involvement in all spheres of the society,” he maintained.