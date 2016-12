Kickboxing camp



GUWAHATI, Dec 21 - The technical council of the Assam Kickboxing Association will hold a selection trial to prepare the State team for the WAKO India Cadet, Junior and Senior Federation Cup to be held in New Delhi from January 15 to 19. The State selection camp will be held at the Assam Basketball Association office in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here on December 23 from 11 am onwards, a release said.