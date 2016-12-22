A total of 78 shuttlers including 65 men and 13 women are taking part in the tournament from Guwahati, Aizwal and Barak Valley. The tournament will conclude on December 24.

Col GS Sandhu, Deputy Commander of 124 Infantry Brigade of Indian Army at Masimpur who was the chief guest inaugurated the championship in the presence of Col SK Sharma, Commanding Officer at the Masimpur Military Hospital; Badal Dey, president of Silchar District Sports Association, Babul Hore, secretary of Silchar District Sports Association.