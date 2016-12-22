The preliminary screening and selection round will start at 10 am while the final round will begin at 3 pm.

The top three winning teams will receive a cash award of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The quiz will be conducted by Dipankar Kaushik and Dilip Sarma.

Nabajyoti Kalita, general secretary of GLTA informed in a press release that any team comprising of two members are eligible to take part in the competition. Interested teams may contact the general secretary for further details.