UKAA to host TG Baruah karate meet



GUWAHATI, Dec 21 - The United Karate-Do Association, Assam (UKAA) is organising the 6th TG Baruah Memorial Youth and U-21 State Karate Championship from February 10 to 12 here. The championship will be played in different weight categories in the age group of 10-13 years boys and girls (Children), 14-15 years, 16-17 years male and female (Youth), 18-20 years male and female (U-21). The State team for the forth coming KAI Junior and U-21 National Karate Championship, to be held at New Delhi from May 11 to 14, will be picked from this championship. To discuss about the championship and to form a reception committee, UKAA has called a special meeting on December 24 at 11 am at its DTRP Indoor Stadium, RG Baruah Sports Complex office here, stated an UKAA release.