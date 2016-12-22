State athletic meet concludes



SIVASAGAR, Dec 21 - The four-day All Assam Junior and Senior Athletic Championship ended successfully here today at the Darbar Field. In men’s 100m Bijoy Shill of Sivasagar secured first position while Azizul Haque of Golaghat and Anup Neog of Assam Police came second and third respectively. In the marathon, Bijoy Dutta of Jorhat, Mithun Gogoi of Dibrugarh and Joysingh Ranghar Gogoi of Karbi Along took top three positions respectively. In the valedictory function, Ashok Kumar, ED officiating, ONGC; Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Barua; PR Mili, president SSA; Debashis Sarmah, Addl SP; JS Waraich, DGM-CC-Sports, ONGC along with a host of guests were present. Subudh Sonowal, SP Sivasagar released the souvenir – Kriya Bikhyon, edited by Inamul Hazarika on the occasion. Assam Police took the best team award winning 37 medals while Guwahati (33) and Dibrugarh (21) came second and third respectively. Other results: (Women’s 4x100 m relay) 1st Assam Police, 2nd Golaghat. (Men’s high jump) 1st Sk Wahid Ahmed, 2nd Sunil Sonowal. (Men’s 1500 m) 1st Dharmendra Hazarika, 2nd Mrinal Shill, 3rd Bikky Rao. (Men’s javelin throw) 1st Manoj Swargiary, 2nd Parag Jyoti Baishya, 3rd Hirokjyoti Hazarika. (Women’s 1500 m) 1st Dipti Chutia, 2nd Tulumoni Doley, 3rd Lily Sonowal.