Her assurance came when State’s Women and Child Development (WCD) Parliamentary Secretary Gojen Gadi accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju called on her in New Delhi on Monday, an official statement said.

Gadi drew her attention that the State Government had submitted proposals worth over Rs 31.15 crore under normal integrated child development scheme to meet basic requirements for 2016-17, like pre-school kits, uniform and other necessities for Anganwadi centres and requested for early release of fund. – PTI