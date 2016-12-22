In a letter to the Prime Minister, State BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu appealed that Nagaland be allowed to observe Good Governance Day on any day other than Christmas day so as not to disturb the celebration of Christmas in the State as well as to clear the doubts and apprehensions in the minds of the people.

While appreciating the effort to honour former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee by naming his birthday on December 25 as ‘Good Governance Day” and terming it as a full working day, Lhoungu, however, lamented that this has caused immense measure of confusion, disillusionment and hurt the Christian sentiments.

Meanwhile, BJP central leadership has permitted the State body to observe Good Governance Day on any day other than Christmas so as not to disturb the Christmas festivities. This was stated by Jaangsillung Gonmei, general secretary (Media) and spokesperson, BJP Nagaland in a release.