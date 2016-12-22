The two MLAs who joined the Congress are BJP legislator Kh Joykishan of Thangmeiband constituency and NCP legislator L Ibomcha of Keishamthing constituency.

A function was organised at Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office here this evening to welcome them. MPCC-I president TN Haokip, Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, two AICC leaders, party MLAs and workers attended the reception function.

With the joining of the two MLAs in the Congress, the strength of the party in the 60 member House has gone up to 49. Lok Jana Sakti and BJP have one MLA each in the State Assembly. Congress MLA Janghemlung Panmei, who was also the general secretary of MPCC-I, tendered his resignation from the party as well as from the post of MLA recently.

So far, five Congress leaders and MLAs have left the ruling party.