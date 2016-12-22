Such kind of barbaric acts by way of making the innocent public a soft target will only create more bitterness between the hill and valley people, the NPF said in a release.

The NPF also appealed for immediate intervention of the Central Government before the situation worsens, saying the Manipur Government under the incumbent Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh is unable to contain the situation.

The party said the innocent Naga travelers who were on their way to their respective villages to spend Christmas and the festive holidays with their near and dear ones were specially targeted.

The way the Imphal valley-based people have attacked the innocent Naga travelers and passengers overturning the buses and burning down several other vehicles causing injuries to many and looting of their belongings is a matter of great concern that merits condemnation in the strongest terms, the release said.

The NPF said it smelt something fishy being played by some individuals under the patronage of the Manipur Government as the State Assembly election is only few months away.