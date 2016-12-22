The two are residents of Mankachar in South Salmara district in Assam and were apparently taking the money to a coal exporter. The total amount seized from the two stood at Rs 29,73,205. The seized money comprised a big number of Rs 2,000 denomination notes along with few Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes as well. The mobile phones of the two along with a motorcycle, have also been seized.

Gasuapara is the export hub of coal for Garo Hills region with huge amounts of coal going to neighbouring Bangladesh through international trade on an annual basis.

Explaining the raid, a BSF source stated that they acted on information of the movement of money from Assam to Gasuapara and as such a special operation by the G-team of BSF was begun. The team identified the duo, who were on a motorcycle, and asked them to stop on the Hill Road near Nokchi village under Purakhasia from where they were caught with the money. The place falls under Dalu PS in West Garo Hills.

“On being questioned, the duo revealed that the money was being sent by a cloth merchant from Mankachar to a coal exporting company in Gasuapara. The duo is currently being interrogated,” said the source.

The two have been identified as Nasib Miya and Bilal Hossain and were residents of Pubergram under Mankachar PS in Assam. They were later handed over to Dalu police for further questioning.

The seizure points to links between big businessmen and unscrupulous bankers. The role of both is expected to be probed in the instant case.