

A speaker addressing an all communities meeting in Imphal on Wednesday. – Photo: Correspondent

They also appealed to end the counter blockade and bring an amicable solution to address the public grievances by holding dialogues.

The civil societies organisations’ representatives including human rights defender Irom Chanu Sharmila held a public meeting at the historic Women’s Market here on Wednesday.

The initiative was taken up by a group of civil society organisation leaders who also decided to take up a ‘Goodwill Mission for Peaceful Co-existence (GMFPC) in the State considering the prevailing situation in the State.

More than 30 representatives of various bodies belonging to hill and valley districts spoke in the public meet.

Stating that GMFPC’s mission is to bring peace and understanding among the different communities, Convenor Ningthouja Lancha informed that they will urge the State Government to hold an all communities leaders meeting to bring a solution. Imas (mothers) of the Women markets will be requested to join the Mission.

Meanwhile, curfew continues in Imphal East district though relaxation of few hours was given. Night curfew is on in Imphal West district.