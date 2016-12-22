The POS machine has been set up at the office of the Senior Sub Registrar in the premises of the DC’s office.

It was inaugurated by Dr M Angamuthu, DC of Kamrup Metro, in presence of Harihar Patnayak, Assistant General Manager of SBI, Guwahati Region.

The initiative for setting up the POS machine was taken by the district administration with help from public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI).

This is the first such machine in any DC office across the State. It has been set up free of cost by SBI.

With the help of the POS machine one can make payment as fees by using credit and debit card of any bank.