He claimed that he is a nationalist and due to his comprehensive policy and firm action against militants, the militancy-related situation in the State could fully be brought under control. “Records are there to buttress my claim in this regard,” Gogoi said.

When he assumed power as the Chief Minister of the State in 2001, 261 civilians and 86 security personnel were killed, while in the previous regime led by Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, 412 civilians and 80 security personnel were killed by militants in the State. During those days, people did not dare to go out after dusk and the economy of the State was in a shambles. Moreover, there was a huge flight of capital to other parts of the country during those days, he said.

Due to his policy and actions, Gogoi added, the killing of civilians and security personnel came down to eight and naught respectively in 2015 and Assam is much peaceful today. However, jehadi activities have been on the rise in the State.

Against this backdrop, he said his grievance is that no other political leader of his stature in the country, who has been provided CAPF coverage, has been suddenly made to face such a situation, that too after seven months of demitting office.

Meanwhile, Gogoi lambasted the State Government for yesterday’s police action on specially abled protesters at Dispur. The police action on the specially abled protesters is very shameful and highly condemnable, he said, arguing that the incident occurred at a time when all quarters have been upholding the rights of such people.