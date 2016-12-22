|
Robin Bordoloi joins BJP
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Dec 21 - Robin Bordoloi, former Congress minister and son of the first Chief Minister of Assam, today formally joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s Hengrabari office today. The former Congress legislator from East Guwahati officially took membership of the saffron party. Bordoloi said that he was being denied his dues in the Congress camp for too long, which has propelled his decision. Immediately after joining the BJP, Bordoloi said that the good work done by the BJP both at Dispur and the Centre has influenced his decision. Along with Bordoloi, former bureaucrat Swapnanil Baruah, too, joined the BJP.
Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora said it was unfortunate that the son of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bardoloi has taken such a decision.
“By joining the BJP, Bordoloi has exposed his opportunistic nature. It was under the banner of the Congress party that he became a legislator thrice and was also a minister. He shifted his loyalty out of his greed as the Congress is no longer in power,” a statement issued by Ripun Bora said.