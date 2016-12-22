The keynote session of the day started with a presentation by Dr Hemanta Hazarika, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan. He presented his work on ‘Low Cost and Resilient Solution against Geodisaster – Case History based Adaptation.’

Dr Hazarika described the use of used vehicle tyres in erosion protection. He said adaptation of innovative technique proposed is characterised by eco-friendliness and cost-saving. The use of locally available materials and industrial waste materials for dyke stabilisation contributes towards the green infrastructure. Last but not the least, the technique will work well in vulnerable waterfront areas, although it was tested only on the Vietnamese waterfronts, he said.

The second keynote address was made by Dr Achintya Bezbaruah of the Nanoenvirology Research Group, Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, North Dakota State University. Dr Bezbaruah spoke about the use of nano-technology for fluoride removal, arsenic removal and bacteria removal, addressing the food-energy-water nexus. He also spoke about sustainable development of Villages in Assam.

Dr Hemanta Doloi, Senior Lecturer in Property and Construction Management and Technology at the University of Melbourne, Australia, made his presentation on social dimension of the sustainability equation and how we can integrate the needs and the requirements of the community as a fundamental necessity in planning the process for achieving long run success in projects.

He emphasised that social value outcome in projects is important to implement any infrastructure project. He mentioned about the proposed Guwahati metro rail project and the Lower Subansiri hydro power project and stressed the need for appropriate public participation and transparency in projecting the benefits to the community for successful implementation.

Dr David Week, Post-doctoral Research Fellow, Project Manager, Smart Assam, University of Melbourne presented a paper on Sustainability and rural development. He said that rural engineering is not urban engineering. He also mentioned the problem of migration from rural areas to urban slums in search of employment due to marriage and due to reduction in farm land. He stressed on the need for livelihood creation in rural Assam to decongest the urban slums and generate reverse migration with appropriate government policy formulation.

There was technology presentation by industry partner SM Group and Star Cement Ltd. Harun Rashid from SM Group made a presentation on total building solution and truss less roofing technology now brought to the North East. Ankur Srivastava of Star Cement Ltd made the presentation on the sustainability issues in cement and concrete industry and challenges to contain Carbon dioxide emission.