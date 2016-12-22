|
Vehicle donated
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Dec 21 - The Union Bank of India presented a vehicle to the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) at a function held at a city hotel today.
Sunil Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Union Bank of India, FGMO Kolkata flagging off the vehicle that was donated to the Wildlife Trust of India. – UB Photos
The vehicle was flagged off by Sunil Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Union Bank of India, FGMO Kolkata. He said that the bank is consistently contributing to various causes through its CSR activities across India. “WTI will use this vehicle for transportation of sick and injured wild animals and monitoring rehabilitated wild animals,” a WTI official said.