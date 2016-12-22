Vehicle donated

Staff Reporter



Sunil Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Union Bank of India, FGMO Kolkata flagging off the vehicle that was donated to the Wildlife Trust of India. – UB Photos Sunil Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Union Bank of India, FGMO Kolkata flagging off the vehicle that was donated to the Wildlife Trust of India. – UB Photos The vehicle was flagged off by Sunil Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Union Bank of India, FGMO Kolkata. He said that the bank is consistently contributing to various causes through its CSR activities across India. “WTI will use this vehicle for transportation of sick and injured wild animals and monitoring rehabilitated wild animals,” a WTI official said.