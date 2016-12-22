Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain will be present at the Kamakhya Station during the inaugural run.

“The Railway Minister had announced introduction of the all-AC affordable luxury train for the common man in the Railway Budget 2016. The ‘Humsafar’ train, with 19 air-conditioned 3-tier Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches developed by Alstom LHB GmbH of Germany and produced by Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, includes facilities like Global Positioning System (GPS)-based passenger information system, odour control system, fire announcement system, etc. which are not available in other AC 3-Tier coaches,” said Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.

He added, “The Humsafar Express is designed keeping comfort of passengers as the primary goal and is provided with many new features to make travel luxurious but affordable. A GPS-based display system at each end of the coaches shows real-time information about the exact location of the train and the distance from the next station.”

Each of the coaches of the Humsafar Express has modern toilets with plush interiors. “The odour control system has been integrated with the toilet flush in such a way that each flushing releases perfumes,” Sharma said.