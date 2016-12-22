Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu told The Assam Tribune that as part of it, Section 144 under the CrPC would be promulgated in and around the Deepor Beel and the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and the prohibitory order would be in force till March 2017.

“Rollicking and frolicking to the accompaniment of high decibel music systems is prohibited and so is any action that may amount to crime. Besides, littering of the picnic spots with polythene and plastic bags and leftover foodstuff is not allowed,” said the DC. Picnickers have been asked to make use of dustbins.

As defined by the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, carrying and using of weapons in such areas have been prohibited.

Dr Angamuthu said that picnickers around wildlife sanctuaries would not be able to consume alcohol or engage in any sort of boisterous behaviour.

“Trespassing on wildlife sanctuary and reserve forest areas during picnics will be treated as an offence,” he said, adding that fishing, boating and swimming in the water bodies in and around wildlife sanctuaries are risky and should be avoided.

Parking of vehicles by obstructing the animal corridors is not allowed.

“No action which may lead to upsetting of the serenity and tranquillity of the sanctuary is allowed. Any violation of the guidelines clamped by the district administration will be viewed seriously,” said the DC.

The district administration has also asked the forest department to put up large and conspicuous signboards indicating spots where picnicking is permitted.

“Not only picnicking, but also any sort of assembly is banned in both the places to at least 500 metres. A fine of Rs 5,000 will be levied on persons violating the provisions of the guidelines. The fine for offences committed in the forest areas is to be collected by the forest officials and for offence in revenue areas by revenue department officials,” said Dr Angamuthu.

It is also looking to involve local NGOs by entrusting them with the responsibility of taking care of such picnic spots under supervision of the circle officer concerned in collaboration with the forest department.