

Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika inaugurating the consultation. – UB Photos

Inaugurating the consultation GU Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika said Assam needs at least two hundred community radio stations to standardise the livelihoods of the grassroots people. Community radio is an extremely potent tool to preserve and promote diverse cultures of the State as well as of the north-eastern region, he asserted.

Dr Ankuran Dutta, Head of Department of Communication and Journalism, GU, welcomed the participants and representatives of different organisations, universities and colleges of the north-eastern region.

Amit Katoch, Director of Broadcasting, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting referred to the recent announcement made by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu about providing 90 per cent subsidy for setting up community radio stations in the region.

Juri Phukan, Secretary, Agriculture, Government of Assam stressed the need for effective information dissemination among the farmers of the State and explained how community radio can play an important role in improving the agriculture sector of the region.

Indrajeet Grewal, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Naveen Goyel of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd under the Ministry explained the technical aspects connected with setting up of a community radio station.

All the existing community radio stations of the North East, i.e. Jnan Taranga, Radio Luit and Radio Brahmaputra of Assam and Radio Jadavpur University of Kolkata will share their experiences of serving grassroots people with a broadcasting service tomorrow.

Representatives from about 80 civil society organisations, universities, colleges, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, government organisations like Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Education participated in the programme.