



A 500-strong team of Darrang district administration and police administration, including 300 armed personnel, led by Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kr Barman and Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar, started the eviction drive around 7 am and it lasted for almost six hours. Three bulldozers were also used in the eviction drive.

“The eviction was conducted in about 1,000 bighas of government land identified as professional grazing reserve, illegally occupied by about 400 families for cultivation and habitation. The eviction has been successful and we received no any resistance from the occupants,” said Barman.

Regarding future course of action to free the remaining around 2,000 bighas of grazing ground under the revenue circle, the DC maintained that the land would also be made free of encroachers in a phased manner in the near future.

Several local public organisations, including Prabajan Virodhi Manch (PVM), Dakshin Paschim Mangaldai Gowala Santha and Sangrami Satirtha Sanmilan, Darrang, on the basis of official data obtained through RTI Act have alleged that about 77,000 bighas of government land, including 3,000 bighas of professional grazing reserve under Sipajhar revenue circle were under encroachment.

Meanwhile, a section of the leaders of AAMSU, Sankhyalaghu Sangram Parishad and Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti addressed a public rally at a few hundred metres distance from the eviction site and demanded necessary rehabilitation for the evicted families.