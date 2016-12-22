Former Sabha general secretary Dr Jagadish Patgiri told this newspaper that besides him, former editor of the Sabha Patrika Dr Dayananda Pathak, former Sabha assistant secretaries Dr Nishipada Dev Choudhury, Dr Prafulla Nath and Kamal Kalita, former Sabha central committee members Gopal Kakati and Pakhila Kalita and Sabha life members Dr Poinuruddin Ahmed, Dr Giyasuddin Ahmed, Kushal Kalita and Dr Ganesh Pegu, among others, today demanded immediate resignation of the Sabha central committee and expulsion of its general secretary Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi.

The present central committee of the Sabha, led by Dr Dhrubajyoti Borah as its president and Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi as its general secretary, has got the term of the present central committee, along with the district committees and the branch committees of the Sabha, extended by one year, going against the Sabha constitution.

The Haflong Special Session was an organisational one and it was not authorised to go for any decision that amounts to amendment to the Sabha constitution. It was not authorised to extend the two-year term of the Sabha central committee and its district and branch committees by one year, Dr Patgiri said.

The present central committee of the Sabha is not authorised to celebrate the centenary of the Sabha, as it is expiring its term, he claimed. The Sabha president should immediately step down in keeping with his words that he would resign if the people of the State want him to do so. “The people of the State have now demanded his resignation, and he should comply with the demand,” said Dr Patgiri.

Dr Rajbongshi is allegedly involved in financial irregularities, which led to the suicide of former Sabha accountant Rajen Dutta, he said, adding, the Sabha general secretary is also implicated in a case of adultery. For all such offences, he should be expelled from the Sabha for life, Dr Patgiri said.