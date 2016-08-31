Mainly the Panbari area including Dharamnala, Diphu main market and Diphu-Dhansiri road was suddenly submerged by the surging waters of Dhansiri river from 12.30 pm. The water level increased from two to three feet. The situation is grim till the filing of this report this evening.

According to a report, hundreds of households have been affected in the artificial flood. Shops and market remained closed and even plying of vehicles also stopped due to the artificial flood.

It may be mentioned here that this is for the first time that people of Karbi Anglong hill district, especially the residents of Diphu town faced this unexpected situation caused due to artificial flood.