



Sunil Rajkonwar, president of AGP (AM) told newsmen here that the industry has neither generated the expected employment nor it is facilitating setting up of downstream industries. The project, which was hyped to generate lakhs of employment, has not even employed a thousand people, he said.

Rajkonwar said that, of late, the industry had become lethal for the people of the region. “The petrochemical project BCPL is causing enormous harm in the surroundings. Due to unchecked air and water pollution in the area, people are unable to sleep. People residing around the industry are experiencing nausea, vomiting, headache and lung problems. The fishes from the rivers – Sessa and Dehing – are not edible due to the pollution caused by the release of wastage into Sessa from the petrochemical plants,” he alleged.

BCPL was anticipated to boost the region economically and socially but so far it has been of no good to the people of the State.

Rajkonwar questioned Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as to how he would make Assam pollution-free when his own home district is not free from pollution.

He also urged upon the district administration and pollution control department to wake up from their slumber.