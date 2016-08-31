The first instalment of the sanctioned amount of Rs 9 crore will be released in October next so that the drainage system of the town can be developed.

The chairperson of Nalbari Municipal Board, Bipasha Das informed a press conference held at her office chamber on Monday that the Board had of late been executing some schemes to beautify the town.

She mentioned that construction of the residential buildings at Harijan Colony within the town was going on at a cost of Rs 2.94 crore. Under the scheme, the Nalbari Municipal Board constructed a total of 150 dwelling houses for individual beneficiaries in different parts of the 12 municipal wards.

Presently, the Board was constructing 51 housing blocks for the Harijans.The scheme was sanctioned by the Central Government under the Slum Area Development Project of 2007-2008.

She further informed that the Municipal Board took possession of the eight bigha plot of Sariahtali proposed dumping ground of the civic body.The land was under encroachment by local villgers.

The press meet was also addressed by Naren Das, Chief Executive Officer of Nalbari Municipal Board.