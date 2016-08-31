The meeting, held at Pobitora Guest House, was attended by Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon, Nilesh Savarkar, Superintendent of Police, Morigaon, Monoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Darrang and Sunil Kumar, DIGP, Central Assam zone and several other top officials of the State Revenue Department.

In the meeting, it was decided to evict the illegal encroachers from the Government land at Hiloihkunda within seven days and to send them to Gasbari Char under Mangaldoi revenue circle of Darrang district.

Meanwhile, though the Morigaon district administration has issued notices to the illegal settlers under reference to vacate the Government land, yet only 30 families have till date left the place and settled at the char. The illegal settlers who are doubtful citizens coming from char areas of Darrang district have created tension among the local people. The local AASU unit has been continuosly demanding the Government to evict the encroachers.

On the other hand, at the behest of one Nazrul Islam Dewani and one Mamtaz Begum, a panchayat representative, the illegal settlers organised a meeting on August 27 at Buraburi and resolved to stay put at Hiloikhunda by defying the Government order.

In yesterday’s high-level official meeting, it was decided to settle the demarcation boundary between Darrang and Morigaon district as unabated land erosion by the Brahmaputra has completely devastated more than 200 revenue villages of Morigaon district during the last two decades.

After proper boundary demarcation of the two districts, it is expected to be relatively easy for the two district administrations to trace out the doubtful illegal settlers encroaching on Government land, an official source said.