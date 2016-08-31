Speaking at a meeting organised by the Barak Valley Hills Tribe Development Committee on the occasion of 85th death anniversary of Naga martyr from Manipur, Haipou Jadonang on Monday, Minister Brahma lamented over the fact that people had lesser information about the legendary martyr Heipou Jadonang. She said that people should take pride in the fact that Jadonang was a valiant fighter who died for the cause of his community.

“Like Rani Gaidinliu, Jadonang fought hard against the British oppressive forces. But unfortunately, he remained an unsung hero,” Brahma lamented.

Expressing concern at the underdevelopment of the tribal population in Barak Valley, Brahma said that despite a number of tribal communities with their socio-cultural varieties enjoying mutual co-existence in Barak Valley, it is disappointing to note that some of the groups have remained underdeveloped even today.

She mentioned that she had tried to work for the overall development of the Rongmei Naga community in Silchar. But all my efforts failed, she admitted. She was quick to add that the new Government in the State will work for overall development and progress of the communities lagging behind in many aspects.

Responding to a demand to induct Rongmei Naga language in the academic curriculum of schools and colleges of the State, the Forest Minister said that the demand must be placed before the Chief Minister and persistent efforts must be made in this regard.

The WPT and Forest Minister urged the people not be involved in inter-community chaos as it would deter the efforts of development and assured cooperation from her department. Deputy Speaker and Silchar MLA Dilip Kumar Paul along with Joyram Engleng, MLA of Howraghat and president of ST Wing of Assam attended the occasion. MLAs of Udharbond and Sonai, Mihir Kanti Shome and Aminul Haque Laskar were also present on the occasion.

On the other hand, the Minister had a meeting with the forest officials of Barak Valley at the conference hall of the Cachar Deputy Commissioner.

Interestingly, mediapersons in Silchar walked out of the press conference to be addressed by the Forest Minister since the meeting was delayed for almost two hours from its scheduled time of 4 pm.