 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
ABSU stage blockades for separate Bodoland
Correspondents

Activists of ABSU, NDFB (P) and other organisations staging a road blockade in support of their demand for a separate Bodoland, at Barama in Baksa district on Tuesday. – UB Photos
 KOKRAJHAR, Aug 30 - Traffic on the National Highway 31-C in Kokrajhar district was disrupted this morning for nearly five hours following a blockade at Karigaon by the All Bodo Student’s Union and other allied organisations demanding immediate creation of a separate Bodoland State.

Hundreds of members and supporters of All Bodo Student’s Union (ABSU), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Progressive) and People’s Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM) assembled at Karigaon on NH 31-C in Kokrajhar with banners, festoons and placards to stage a blockade which began from 6 am. They shouted slogans demanding a separate Bodoland State.

The blockade programme was led by ABSU secretary Lorence Islary, vice president of NDFB (P) B Jaikhlong, NDFB (P) Army chief B Sudem, UPP, MCLA, Moathi Brahma Hazoary, UPP president UG Brahma, among others.

Later ABSU also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India through the Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar.

Biswanath Chariali: To put pressure on the State and Central governments for a separate Bodoland State, several Bodo organisations staged a five-hour-long National Highway blockade titled, ‘Blockade for Solution’ at Barigaon, Gohpur in Biswanath district from 6 am to 11 am today. The organisations include All Bodo Student’s Union, National Democratic Front of Bodoland (P) and People Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement. Later, through a press release, they informed that the said Bodo organisations along with dozens of like-minded organisations were going to resume the Bodoland movement after two-and-half years of wait, as the NDA government at the Centre had made false promises of solving the Bodoland issue. They also threatened to hold a series of agitational programmes including road blockade and business establishment bandhs, rail blockade and a maha rally in the near future.

