Assam also became the best team in the championship. The team was prepared by the Assam Kung Fu Association, stated a release.

The medal winners are: Gold (male) – Gaurav Sarma, Sudipta Choudhary, Abdul Rajjak, Rajasree Boro, Dharmendra Sarma, Apurba Boro, Tridip Ranjan Barman, Dipumoni Bezbarua, Babul Hazarika, Parashmoni Barman, Arup Kalita, Sivajit Baishya, Juber Ranjan Barman. (Female) Lordha Talukdar, Barnali Das, Sibani Barman. Silver (male) – Pranjal Das, Udayan Kashyap, Tibbat Boro, Samarjyoti Deka, Girish Talukdar, Rupam Sarania, Upen Boro, Juber Ranjan Barman and Pranjal Das. Bronze (male) – Kailash Barman, Pankaj Talukdar, Dhruvajyoti Nath, Rishikesh Deka, Gautam Pandit, Satyajit Sarma, Kailash Barman.