 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
AOA hails Shiva Thapa

 GUWAHATI, Aug 30 - The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) has congratulated ace boxer of Assam Shiva Thapa for being conferred the coveted Arjuna Award.

In an AOA release issued here today, it stated that AOA president Tarun Gogoi and secretary Rakibul Hussain along with all members hailed Shiva for his achievement and hoped he will continue his good show at the national and international level and bring laurels for the country and the State.

Earlier, athlete Bhogeswar Baruah, paddler Monalisa Baruah, archer Jayanta Talukdar were the other recipients of the Arjuna Award from Assam.

City »
State »
  • Fall in wholesale prices yet to benefit consumers
  • 4 ATM thieves apprehended
  • ‘Drugged’ boy who went missing returns home
  • Bid to resolve problems Cotton College and CCSU
  • Major organisational shake-up in State Cong
  • Support to Sept 2 strike
  • ABSU stage blockades for separate Bodoland
  • Martyr Haipou Jadonang an unsung hero: Pramila
  • Meet discusses illegal encroachment at Mayong
  • Rs 15-cr for Nalbari drainage scheme
  • Gas cracker project a bane: AGP (AM)
  • Diphu town flooded by surging Dhansiri
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Appeal to start Agartala airport works
  • Indo-Korean MoU on bio-resource research
  • Arunachal NIT convocation on Sept 14
  • 2 Manipur BJP MLAs held
  • Foundation day celebration
  • Bomb attack condemned
    		•
  • Djokovic beats scare, Nadal eases at US Open
  • Leg injury forces Myneni out of US Open
  • Yogeshwar’s London bronze upgraded to silver
  • Steyn sets up SA series win against NZ
  • School TT championship
  • Green Valley rout GTC
  • Shahil bags national U-9 chess crown
  • National Sports Day celebrated
  • Jorhat to host State ranking TT
  • AOA hails Shiva Thapa
  • Assam players bag kung fu medals
    		•
     
     