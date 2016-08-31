In an AOA release issued here today, it stated that AOA president Tarun Gogoi and secretary Rakibul Hussain along with all members hailed Shiva for his achievement and hoped he will continue his good show at the national and international level and bring laurels for the country and the State.

Earlier, athlete Bhogeswar Baruah, paddler Monalisa Baruah, archer Jayanta Talukdar were the other recipients of the Arjuna Award from Assam.