The meet will be organised by the Jorhat Table Tennis Association under the aegis of the Assam Table Tennis Association.

Altogether 10 individual events, from cadet to senior level for both men and women will be conducted in the meet where around 350 players from all the affiliated districts and institutions like NF Rly are likely to take part.

The State TT body has appointed Biman Bhagawati from Sivasagar and Gobinda Upadhaya of Guwahati as chief referee and assistant referee respectively. Rajdeep Bhuyan of Dibrugarh and Ratnadwip Chakraborty of Guwahati will be the observers in the championships.