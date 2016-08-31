 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
National Sports Day celebrated

 GUWAHATI, Aug 30 - The Sports Authority of Assam celebrated the National Sports Day at the Sarusajai Sports Complex here yesterday with a day-long programme. The Day is observed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Col Dhyan Chand.

Sports events like swimming, badminton, athletics and hockey were organised among others on the occasion between the inmates of the academies.

In the closing ceremony, held at Nabin Chandra Bordoloi AC Indoor Stadium, Sarusajai, Ajay Tewari, Commissioner Sports and Youth Welfare Assam; Anjan Sarma, Director of Sports along with the officials of the Sports Directorate and Sports Authority of Assam were present, stated a release.

City »
State »
  • Fall in wholesale prices yet to benefit consumers
  • 4 ATM thieves apprehended
  • ‘Drugged’ boy who went missing returns home
  • Bid to resolve problems Cotton College and CCSU
  • Major organisational shake-up in State Cong
  • Support to Sept 2 strike
  • ABSU stage blockades for separate Bodoland
  • Martyr Haipou Jadonang an unsung hero: Pramila
  • Meet discusses illegal encroachment at Mayong
  • Rs 15-cr for Nalbari drainage scheme
  • Gas cracker project a bane: AGP (AM)
  • Diphu town flooded by surging Dhansiri
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Appeal to start Agartala airport works
  • Indo-Korean MoU on bio-resource research
  • Arunachal NIT convocation on Sept 14
  • 2 Manipur BJP MLAs held
  • Foundation day celebration
  • Bomb attack condemned
    		•
  • Djokovic beats scare, Nadal eases at US Open
  • Leg injury forces Myneni out of US Open
  • Yogeshwar’s London bronze upgraded to silver
  • Steyn sets up SA series win against NZ
  • School TT championship
  • Green Valley rout GTC
  • Shahil bags national U-9 chess crown
  • National Sports Day celebrated
  • Jorhat to host State ranking TT
  • AOA hails Shiva Thapa
  • Assam players bag kung fu medals
    		•
     
     