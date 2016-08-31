



In the evenly contested encounter at the Nehru Stadium here, Green Valley skipper Michael Lucky registered a hat-trick while Binan Singh reduced the margin for Gauhati Town Club.

Michael opened the account in the 24th minute with a solo effort while he enhanced the margin just before the break converting a spot kick. Following a foul inside the GTC box, a penalty was awarded to the FC Green Valley and Lucky made no mistake in shooting home.

In the second session, the Town Club boys made a valiant effort to come back into the game with some well-planned moves. In the 60th minute Kake unleased a sharp drive but the Green Valley custodian made a good save in cost of a flag kick.

They finally got the reward in the 69th minute when Binan headed home off a centre sent by Chhimling from the left flank.

However, the Town Club jubilation did not last long as Lucky netted his and the team’s third goal in the 73rd minute capitalising on opponent goalkeeper Subol Rabha’s falter.

Today’s match: NFRSC vs Dynamo.